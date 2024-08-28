Capitol storming case: first defendant sentenced to prison term

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121057 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124158 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155895 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154101 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200485 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112484 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188966 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55449 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66038 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37844 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95624 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203569 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24912 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150874 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144987 views
Capitol storming case: first defendant sentenced to prison term

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13336 views

Michael Sparks, who broke into the Capitol on January 6, was sentenced to 53 months in prison. He was found guilty on six charges.

The first participant in the storming of the US Capitol, which broke into the building on January 6, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than four years in prison, UNN reports citing Axios.

Details

"Michael Sparks, a Kentucky resident who opposed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and called for violence online months before the attack, was sentenced to 53 months in federal prison," the publication writes.

Prosecutors in Sparks' case dropped charges of election interference - a charge the Justice Department has cited in more than 300 cases (including Trump's) on January 6 - before sentencing. The move followed a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on such charges.

Sparks was found guilty by a jury in March on all six charges against him.

According to court documents, Sparks entered the building that day through a window - despite being pepper-sprayed and ordered to stop - and was part of a crowd that chased Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs. A U.S. Capitol Police sergeant testified that Sparks gave what appeared to be a "green light" for those who followed him into the building that day.

The case of the storming of the Capitol: Trump confirms he wanted to go there on January 602.05.24, 09:06 • 32160 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

