Canadian MFA and Finnish President discussed support for Ukraine and economic cooperation

$41.260.08
48.170.13
uken
August 19, 12:26 PM • 52014 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 84982 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 79924 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 78279 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 48993 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 33844 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98047 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73544 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86713 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103915 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0.9m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news
Trump said he deliberately did not open the letter given to him by Zelensky for MelaniaAugust 19, 01:29 PM • 4270 views
Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in UkraineAugust 19, 03:19 PM • 6352 views
USA deported first Ukrainian refugeesAugust 19, 03:55 PM • 10743 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 14461 views
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington05:32 PM • 9352 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 84980 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 79923 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 78278 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 66596 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 48993 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 14488 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 52796 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 115647 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 67826 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 123715 views
Actual
Fox News
Elections
World War II
Instagram
Oil

Canadian MFA and Finnish President discussed support for Ukraine and economic cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Canada's Foreign Minister met with the President of Finland. The parties discussed economic cooperation, security in the Arctic, and support for Ukraine.

Canadian MFA and Finnish President discussed support for Ukraine and economic cooperation

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb support for Ukraine and joint efforts on security in the Arctic region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Anand's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

According to Anita Anand, during the meeting, key economic sectors, particularly shipbuilding, were discussed, as well as joint work on strengthening security in the Arctic.

Special attention was paid to supporting Ukraine both in the short and long term.

We also discussed our joint work on strengthening security in the Arctic and supporting Ukraine in the short and long term. Thank you, President Stubb, for a productive meeting

- the minister reported.

The head of the Canadian Foreign Ministry noted that she met with Stubb on Tuesday to strengthen the strong partnership between Canada and Finland, particularly in key economic sectors such as shipbuilding.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated significant progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks. He recalled Finland's historical experience in relations with Russia and expressed confidence in finding a solution in 2025.

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Canada
Arctic
Ukraine