Canadian MFA and Finnish President discussed support for Ukraine and economic cooperation

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb support for Ukraine and joint efforts on security in the Arctic region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Anand's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

According to Anita Anand, during the meeting, key economic sectors, particularly shipbuilding, were discussed, as well as joint work on strengthening security in the Arctic.

Special attention was paid to supporting Ukraine both in the short and long term.

We also discussed our joint work on strengthening security in the Arctic and supporting Ukraine in the short and long term. Thank you, President Stubb, for a productive meeting - the minister reported.

The head of the Canadian Foreign Ministry noted that she met with Stubb on Tuesday to strengthen the strong partnership between Canada and Finland, particularly in key economic sectors such as shipbuilding.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated significant progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks. He recalled Finland's historical experience in relations with Russia and expressed confidence in finding a solution in 2025.