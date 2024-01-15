Canada has prepared and handed over a document on security agreement to Ukraine - Ambassador

Canada has submitted a draft security agreement to Kyiv. Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc said this in an interview with European Pravda, UNN reports .

Details

I am very pleased to inform you that on Friday Canada sent a copy of the (draft) agreement to Ihor Zhovkva to begin more detailed negotiations to finalize the negotiations between Canada and Ukraine in a few weeks she said.

Ms. Tsmoc emphasized that Canada believes that this should be an agreement on "security assurances." This approach, she said, is common to the G7.

There is a desire among G7 countries to provide Ukraine with these assurances, and this is an urgent issue She explained.

Tsmoc clarified that the adoption of such a security agreement would be in line with the agreements between the leaders of the two countries

Back in September, during Zelenskyy's visit to Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau said that Canada wanted to put its commitment to long-term support on paper so that Ukraine could be sure of the predictability of such support in the future She explained.

