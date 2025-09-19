Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut

$41.250.05
European Commission approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be presented today
08:43 AM • 17534 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 31613 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 37549 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 60947 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 42117 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 50769 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 72447 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29181 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23811 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISWSeptember 19, 03:11 AM • 3540 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 14952 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 14351 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 9944 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 4612 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 31613 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 47067 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 72447 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 51745 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 51729 views
Serhiy Marchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Liashko
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 512 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 17889 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 37196 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 35700 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 35430 views
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136

Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has confirmed a multi-year partnership with Jim Beam, making the bourbon producer its official spirits partner. This strengthens Cadillac's identity as an American entrant and expands Jim Beam's presence in international markets.

Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has signed a global partnership agreement with Jim Beam, linking American heritage to its 2026 debut, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Cadillac's long-awaited F1 debut in 2026 has gained an opportunity to tap into American heritage. The automaker has confirmed a multi-year partnership with Jim Beam, making the bourbon producer its official spirits partner. For Cadillac, this move strengthens its identity as a proud American entrant on a grid dominated by European brands, the publication notes. For Jim Beam, it is an opportunity to expand its presence in international markets thanks to Formula 1's huge global audience.

The agreement underscores how seriously GM is investing in its motorsport program.

At first glance, the combination of a whiskey brand and a Formula 1 team may seem strange. But Cadillac and Jim Beam have a history spanning almost a century: Jim Beam's founder once transported his signature yeast in a Cadillac to keep it safe. Today, Fred Noe, Beam's seventh-generation master distiller, still drives one.

This historical narrative makes the partnership more than just a logo placement. It gives Cadillac F1 a genuine cultural connection, especially important for recognition in markets where the first Cadillac F1 car will likely be a Ferrari-powered machine while GM develops its own powertrain, the publication notes.

Marketing synergy will also be enhanced by entertainment projects. Hollywood has already joined in: Keanu Reeves is making a documentary about Formula 1, about the new Cadillac team, which promises to tell about the obstacles, politics, and high stakes on Cadillac's path to Formula 1.

"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit

Julia Shramko

SportsUNN LiteAuto
General Motors