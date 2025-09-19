Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has signed a global partnership agreement with Jim Beam, linking American heritage to its 2026 debut, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Cadillac's long-awaited F1 debut in 2026 has gained an opportunity to tap into American heritage. The automaker has confirmed a multi-year partnership with Jim Beam, making the bourbon producer its official spirits partner. For Cadillac, this move strengthens its identity as a proud American entrant on a grid dominated by European brands, the publication notes. For Jim Beam, it is an opportunity to expand its presence in international markets thanks to Formula 1's huge global audience.

The agreement underscores how seriously GM is investing in its motorsport program.

At first glance, the combination of a whiskey brand and a Formula 1 team may seem strange. But Cadillac and Jim Beam have a history spanning almost a century: Jim Beam's founder once transported his signature yeast in a Cadillac to keep it safe. Today, Fred Noe, Beam's seventh-generation master distiller, still drives one.

This historical narrative makes the partnership more than just a logo placement. It gives Cadillac F1 a genuine cultural connection, especially important for recognition in markets where the first Cadillac F1 car will likely be a Ferrari-powered machine while GM develops its own powertrain, the publication notes.

Marketing synergy will also be enhanced by entertainment projects. Hollywood has already joined in: Keanu Reeves is making a documentary about Formula 1, about the new Cadillac team, which promises to tell about the obstacles, politics, and high stakes on Cadillac's path to Formula 1.

