Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Cabinet of Ministers reallocates almost UAH 225 million for rehabilitation program for military in Feofaniya

Cabinet of Ministers reallocates almost UAH 225 million for rehabilitation program for military in Feofaniya

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14360 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 224.678 million for the rehabilitation program for military personnel at the Feofaniya clinic. The funds will be used to purchase a single-photon emission computed tomography system and other needs.

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 224.678 million to the rehabilitation program for military personnel at the Feofaniya clinic. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers redistributed state budget expenditures by reducing the amount of expenditures under some programs for a total of UAH 224 million 677.8 thousand.

The funds will be used for the program Medical Care and Social Rehabilitation for Military Personnel at Feofaniya Clinical Hospital.

Amendments to the Procedure for the Use of Funds Provided for in the State Budget for Medical Care and Social Rehabilitation of Servicemen at the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, which stipulate that budget funds are used, inter alia, for the purchase of a single-photon emission computed tomography system in combination with computed tomography

- Melnychuk added.

Recall

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers already allocated UAH 200 million for the purchase of medicines and medical supplies so that Ukrainian soldiers in Feofaniya could receive quality care.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

