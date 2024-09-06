Cabinet of Ministers reallocates almost UAH 225 million for rehabilitation program for military in Feofaniya

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 224.678 million to the rehabilitation program for military personnel at the Feofaniya clinic. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers redistributed state budget expenditures by reducing the amount of expenditures under some programs for a total of UAH 224 million 677.8 thousand.

The funds will be used for the program Medical Care and Social Rehabilitation for Military Personnel at Feofaniya Clinical Hospital.

Amendments to the Procedure for the Use of Funds Provided for in the State Budget for Medical Care and Social Rehabilitation of Servicemen at the Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, which stipulate that budget funds are used, inter alia, for the purchase of a single-photon emission computed tomography system in combination with computed tomography - Melnychuk added.

Recall

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers already allocated UAH 200 million for the purchase of medicines and medical supplies so that Ukrainian soldiers in Feofaniya could receive quality care.