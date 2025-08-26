Cabinet of Ministers launches sale of Odesa Port Plant: starting price $4.5 billion

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
04:15 PM • 1804 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 7658 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 45567 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 89658 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 81901 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 41777 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 133973 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 59113 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 54685 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 178159 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 107042 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 63652 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 40842 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy11:34 AM • 45089 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 19843 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 7300 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 45571 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 81908 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 107751 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 133977 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 20055 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 64158 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 107777 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 47335 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 183989 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Cabinet of Ministers launches sale of Odesa Port Plant: starting price $4.5 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to privatize the Odesa Port Plant. The state-owned stake will be put up for an open electronic auction with an initial price of UAH 4.5 billion.

Cabinet of Ministers launches sale of Odesa Port Plant: starting price $4.5 billion

The government is launching the sale of the Odesa Portside Plant. The starting price of the state-owned share package, which will be put up for electronic auction, starts from 4.5 billion hryvnias, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, a decision was made to privatize the Odesa Portside Plant. The state-owned share package will be put up for open electronic auction with a starting price of UAH 4.5 billion," Svyrydenko stated.

Svyrydenko explained that OPZ is one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes. Before the war, it produced ammonia and urea, and also exported fertilizers.

"But since 2022, the main production has been stopped. The plant worked partially — providing oxygen and nitrogen for critical needs, performing the functions of a port hub," Svyrydenko explained.

The head of the government reported that the enterprise must resume full operation. She added that this is only possible through attracting a private owner and investments.

"The sale of OPZ will allow filling the budget, creating new jobs, and providing Ukrainian farmers with access to domestic fertilizers," Svyrydenko explained.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to cross the border freely. This decision applies to all citizens of the relevant age, including those already abroad.

Pavlo Zinchenko

AnnouncementsEconomy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine