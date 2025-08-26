Cabinet of Ministers launches sale of Odesa Port Plant: starting price $4.5 billion

The government is launching the sale of the Odesa Portside Plant. The starting price of the state-owned share package, which will be put up for electronic auction, starts from 4.5 billion hryvnias, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, a decision was made to privatize the Odesa Portside Plant. The state-owned share package will be put up for open electronic auction with a starting price of UAH 4.5 billion," Svyrydenko stated.

Svyrydenko explained that OPZ is one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes. Before the war, it produced ammonia and urea, and also exported fertilizers.

"But since 2022, the main production has been stopped. The plant worked partially — providing oxygen and nitrogen for critical needs, performing the functions of a port hub," Svyrydenko explained.

The head of the government reported that the enterprise must resume full operation. She added that this is only possible through attracting a private owner and investments.

"The sale of OPZ will allow filling the budget, creating new jobs, and providing Ukrainian farmers with access to domestic fertilizers," Svyrydenko explained.

