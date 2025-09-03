Cabinet dismissed Rudyi from the post of head of the liquidated KRAIL

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Rudyi from the post of head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, which was liquidated by the Verkhovna Rada in December last year. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Rudyi from the post of head of KRAIL due to the liquidation of the commission.

Also dismissed were:

Serhiy Belyaev from the post of Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications;

Vasyl Korotetskyi from the post of Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Melioration, Fisheries and Food Programs Development;

Volodymyr Mozgunov from the post of member of the National Commission on State Language Standards.

Addition

In December last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that provided for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased responsibility for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising.

In February, the Cabinet of Ministers assigned the functions of ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of organizing and conducting gambling and lottery activities to the Ministry of Digital Transformation instead of the liquidated KRAIL. At the same time, part of the budget allocations provided for KRAIL for 2025, amounting to UAH 14 million 347.9 thousand, was transferred.

The Cabinet of Ministers established the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which will be responsible for implementing state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries, instead of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.

Also in December 2024, law enforcement officers detained KRAIL head Ivan Rudyi for facilitating the activities of a Russian online casino in Ukraine. The beneficiaries and top managers of Pin-Up were notified of suspicion of laundering Russian funds.