Businessman Leonid Dubinsky was granted bail

Businessman Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of UAH 129 million, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 60 million. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by SAPO spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.

When asked whether the organizer of the group involved in the embezzlement of UAH 129 million had been released on bail in the amount of UAH 60 million, Postolyuk replied: "Yes".

MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI

AddendumAddendum

The NABU and the SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of UAH 129 million.

Subsequently, the HACC sent Leonid Dubinsky to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 60 million.