“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 47862 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 78417 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104564 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126433 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131712 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103661 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113364 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Businessman Leonid Dubinsky was granted bail

Businessman Leonid Dubinsky was granted bail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63765 views

Businessman Leonid Dubinsky was granted bail in the amount of UAH 60 million. He is suspected of organizing a corruption scheme to embezzle UAH 129 million.

Businessman Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of UAH 129 million, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 60 million. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by SAPO spokeswoman Olga Postolyuk.

When asked whether the organizer of the group involved in the embezzlement of UAH 129 million had been released on bail in the amount of UAH 60 million, Postolyuk replied: "Yes".

MP Dubinsky entered into the register of corrupt officials - SBI14.01.25, 18:37 • 29371 view

AddendumAddendum

The NABU and the SAPO detained Leonid Dubinsky, suspected of organizing a large-scale corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of UAH 129 million.

Subsequently, the HACC sent Leonid Dubinsky to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 60 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

