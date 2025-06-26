$41.660.13
Bus with students plunges into river in Great Britain: dozens injured, two in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

In Great Britain, a school bus from Barton Peveril College went off the road and plunged into a river in Eastleigh, injuring 20 teenagers aged 16-18. Two hospitalized are in serious but stable condition. The driver claimed brake failure, and the owning company has launched an investigation.

Bus with students plunges into river in Great Britain: dozens injured, two in serious condition

Two people are in serious condition and almost 20 teenagers were injured after a school bus from Barton Peveril College in Great Britain swerved off the road into a river. According to the driver, the cause could have been a technical malfunction. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

As stated, a double-decker bus carrying students of Barton Peveril College flew off the road and fell into a river in the town of Eastleigh (Hampshire, Great Britain). As a result of the accident, at least 20 people were injured, among them teenagers aged 16-18. Five victims were hospitalized, including the driver. Two of them are in serious but stable condition.

"The driver said the brakes didn't work, the accelerator was stuck, and he was doing everything he could to avoid cars as he drove down the road," local resident Kelly West told the BBC.

Footage from the scene shows the bus being swept off the roadway. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, including divers. People were removed from the cabin using stretchers.

"It must have been awful. My sincere sympathies go out to the children and the driver who went through a terrible experience," said Hampshire Police Inspector Andy Tester.

According to him, some passengers got out on their own, while others were trapped inside the cabin.

"We triaged the injured, assessed their condition, and ensured everyone was evacuated," Tester added.

Despite the seriousness of the accident, fortunately, there were no fatalities. According to preliminary estimates, the bus stopped in a shallow part of the river, which likely saved the lives of the passengers.

Bluestar, the bus owner, announced the start of its own investigation.

"We extend our sympathies to everyone involved and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said General Manager Richard Tyldsley.

"This will be part of our investigation. We plan to restore traffic on this section of the road within 12 hours," Inspector Tester added.

Barton Peveril College confirmed that all bus passengers are its students. A crisis center has been arranged for parents in Bishopstoke, where current information is provided.

A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the void24.06.25, 21:46 • 11249 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United Kingdom
