05:12 PM • 1770 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 6118 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 10635 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 12834 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 15261 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 14055 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 31075 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 31280 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17942 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23481 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev resigns after 7 years in office - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

He has held the position since January 22, 2017: in 2021, he called Crimea "Russian."

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev resigns after 7 years in office - Reuters

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced his resignation on Monday, January 19. He had held the position since January 22, 2017, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

As noted in the publication, this fueled widespread speculation that Radev would form his own political party after his resignation.

Additionally

Radev has been President of Bulgaria since January 2017. Prior to that, he served in the country's air force, starting in 1987. From 2014-2016, he was commander of the Bulgarian Air Force.

According to the Bulgarian service of "Radio Free Europe", in 2021, during debates with his main opponent for the presidency, Anastas Gerdzhikov, Radev stated that occupied Crimea is "Russian territory" and sanctions against Russia are "ineffective."

Recall

Russia decided to terminate military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002. These agreements regulated bilateral military cooperation after the collapse of the USSR: among the countries with which Russia terminated the agreement is Bulgaria.

Yevhen Ustimenko

