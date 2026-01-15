Budanov will fight and take responsibility - Nikolov

Investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov believes that the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office and his ability to fight, confirmed by real combat experience, will allow for a change in the approach to management in the face of a difficult situation at the front and accumulated management failures in the country. Nikolov stated this in a conversation with journalist Tetyana Danylenko, UNN reports.

According to him, in a situation where the war is not developing in the best direction for Ukraine, the key is to appoint a person capable of resisting the system and taking responsibility. He named Kyrylo Budanov as such a person.

"In a situation where we are losing the war, when the front is not going in the direction we want, appointing a person who is capable of resistance, capable of saying 'no' and capable of doing the work with their hands — that's better than a lullaby bath," Nikolov noted.

The journalist added that Budanov will have to "clean up" the systemic failures of other officials, particularly in matters of strategic decisions, communication, and accountability for results.

"If this state does not suit us, then something needs to be changed in the conservatory," the journalist said allegorically, hoping that under Kyrylo Budanov's leadership, these changes will not be reduced to formal personnel rotations, but will be substantive.