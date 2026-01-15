Budanov will fight and take responsibility - Nikolov

$43.180.08
02:15 PM • 9284 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 16395 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 48009 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 60596 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 33992 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32260 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51201 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41307 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42682 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 37312 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Russia, the number of serious crimes has reached a 15-year high amid the war with Ukraine - CPDJanuary 15, 09:36 AM • 4086 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 41819 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 8462 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 6490 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 19820 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 4046 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 41837 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 58113 views
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 3308 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21414 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43309 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77116 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68148 views
Budanov will fight and take responsibility - Nikolov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Journalist Yuriy Nikolov believes that the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidential Office will change the approach to governance. Budanov is capable of resisting the system and taking responsibility.

Budanov will fight and take responsibility - Nikolov

Investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov believes that the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office and his ability to fight, confirmed by real combat experience, will allow for a change in the approach to management in the face of a difficult situation at the front and accumulated management failures in the country. Nikolov stated this in a conversation with journalist Tetyana Danylenko, UNN reports.

According to him, in a situation where the war is not developing in the best direction for Ukraine, the key is to appoint a person capable of resisting the system and taking responsibility. He named Kyrylo Budanov as such a person.

"In a situation where we are losing the war, when the front is not going in the direction we want, appointing a person who is capable of resistance, capable of saying 'no' and capable of doing the work with their hands — that's better than a lullaby bath," Nikolov noted.

The journalist added that Budanov will have to "clean up" the systemic failures of other officials, particularly in matters of strategic decisions, communication, and accountability for results.

"If this state does not suit us, then something needs to be changed in the conservatory," the journalist said allegorically, hoping that under Kyrylo Budanov's leadership, these changes will not be reduced to formal personnel rotations, but will be substantive.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine