Budanov supports holding events like "Russian Opposition Forum" in Lviv - DIU

A "Russian Opposition Forum" was held in Lviv. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, supported the holding of such an event, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on May 23, UNN reported.

Details

According to the DIU, on May 23, a "Russian Opposition Forum" was held in Lviv, which "was attended by representatives of the political and armed opposition to the Putin regime, including delegates from volunteer units fighting in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov reportedly "supported the holding of such an event as one of the manifestations of the struggle against the Kremlin dictatorship, which also contributes to Ukraine's victory over the aggressor state.

"Such events bring the end of Putin's regime closer and contribute to the consolidation of all forces aimed at overthrowing the dictatorship in Russia and defeating the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine," the DIU emphasized.

