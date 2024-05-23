Budanov regularly participates in GUR operations - Yusov

Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, regularly participates in DIU operations. Budanov is also directly involved in events, operations and activities close to ground zero. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon, UNN reports.

How often does Kirill Budanov participate in operations? The answer is that he participates regularly. Yes, the DIU is lucky to have a commander who is directly involved in events, operations and activities close to the ground. And this is not only to participate for the sake of participation, it is an important component for raising the morale and motivation of the fighters - Yusov said.

He added that Budanov and his team were among the first to meet the enemy in the Kharkiv region during the last russian offensive.

One of the first to be there was definitely the DIU special forces, as well as other components of the Security and Defense Forces and Kirill Budanov, everyone saw this video, he was also there - Yusov added.

