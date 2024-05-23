ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Budanov regularly participates in GUR operations - Yusov

Budanov regularly participates in GUR operations - Yusov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104888 views

Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, regularly participates in the DIU's operations and is directly involved in events held near the front line, raising the morale of the soldiers.

Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, regularly participates in DIU operations.  Budanov is also directly involved in events, operations and activities close to ground zero. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon, UNN reports.

How often does Kirill Budanov participate in operations? The answer is that he participates regularly. Yes, the DIU is lucky to have a commander who is directly involved in events, operations and activities close to the ground. And this is not only to participate for the sake of participation, it is an important component for raising the morale and motivation of the fighters

- Yusov said.

He added that Budanov and his team were among the first to meet the enemy in the Kharkiv region during the last russian offensive.

One of the first to be there was definitely the DIU special forces, as well as other components of the Security and Defense Forces and Kirill Budanov, everyone saw this video, he was also there

- Yusov added.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian Volunteer Corps cannot reach Moscow with weapons in hand, but that they will play their role in time, when the situation allows.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising