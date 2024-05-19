On the night of May 19, the Vyborg oil depot was attacked as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in the Leningrad region

According to UNN's sources , three explosive devices were used to hit vertical fuel tanks at the Vyborg oil depot. As a result of the operation, three fuel tanks were destroyed.

Residents of Vyborg report on social media about a powerful explosion in the city around 2:50 a.m., which started a fire at the oil depot.

The decarbonization of Putin's dictatorship will continue, consistently and methodically, until Russia uses the oil and gas industry for military purposes or gets out of Ukraine. The cost of Russian aggression for the Kremlin will continue to rise and is already affecting their ability to supply fuel even to the domestic market. To be continued - said an interlocutor in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs: Ukrainian strikes on russian oil refineries are more effective than Western sanctions

Recall

On the night of May 19, SBU drones attacked the Russian military airfield Kushchevskoye and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the drone attack , the refinery was forced to suspend operations for an indefinite period.