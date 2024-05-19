ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
On the night of May 19, the Vyborg oil depot was attacked as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in the Leningrad region

On the night of May 19, the Vyborg oil depot was attacked as a result of an operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in the Leningrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25605 views

According to UNN sources, three explosive devices destroyed three fuel tanks at the Vyborg oil depot in Russia. After that, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

According to UNN's sources , three explosive devices were used to hit vertical fuel tanks at the Vyborg oil depot. As a result of the operation, three fuel tanks were destroyed.

Residents of Vyborg report on social media about a powerful explosion in the city around 2:50 a.m., which started a fire at the oil depot.

The decarbonization of Putin's dictatorship will continue, consistently and methodically, until Russia uses the oil and gas industry for military purposes or gets out of Ukraine. The cost of Russian aggression for the Kremlin will continue to rise and is already affecting their ability to supply fuel even to the domestic market. To be continued

- said an interlocutor in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs: Ukrainian strikes on russian oil refineries are more effective than Western sanctions08.05.24, 14:33 • 14908 views

Recall

On the night of May 19, SBU drones attacked the Russian military airfield Kushchevskoye and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the drone attack , the refinery was forced to suspend operations for an indefinite period. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

