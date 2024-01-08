ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Brutal beating of freshmen in a dormitory in Lviv region: four students are suspected

Brutal beating of freshmen in a dormitory in Lviv region: four students are suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26333 views

Four students were charged with hooliganism for the brutal beating of freshmen in a Lviv dormitory, which was filmed.

In Lviv region, four students of a vocational school who mocked freshmen and beat them up have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region. 

Details

As noted, four senior students of one of the vocational schools located in Zolochiv district - boys aged 17, 18 and two 19-year-olds - were suspected. They took turns hitting four freshmen in the head and chest. They used a boxing glove. 

The incident took place on October 9, 2023, around 23.00 in the dormitory of the educational institution, in the presence of many eyewitnesses.

In addition, the perpetrators humiliated their victims, mocked them and filmed their actions on video, which was later posted on the Internet. 

Investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural supervision of the Zolochiv District Prosecutor's Office, served the offenders a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of restraint of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat criminal proceedings had been initiated over the beating of the freshmen. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

