Brutal beating of freshmen in a dormitory in Lviv region: four students are suspected

In Lviv region, four students of a vocational school who mocked freshmen and beat them up have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism, UNN reports, citing the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region.

Details

As noted, four senior students of one of the vocational schools located in Zolochiv district - boys aged 17, 18 and two 19-year-olds - were suspected. They took turns hitting four freshmen in the head and chest. They used a boxing glove.

The incident took place on October 9, 2023, around 23.00 in the dormitory of the educational institution, in the presence of many eyewitnesses.

In addition, the perpetrators humiliated their victims, mocked them and filmed their actions on video, which was later posted on the Internet.

Investigators of the territorial police unit, under the procedural supervision of the Zolochiv District Prosecutor's Office, served the offenders a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of restraint of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat criminal proceedings had been initiated over the beating of the freshmen.