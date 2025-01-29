ukenru
Brovary educates scientists: the Palace of Creativity hosts a branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences

Brovary educates scientists: the Palace of Creativity hosts a branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23592 views

The Brovary Palace of Children and Youth Creativity is home to a territorial branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences, which includes 248 students in 43 scientific sections. The center supports the development of young scientists and researchers in various fields of knowledge.

The local authorities of Brovary actively promote the development of children and youth, providing them with opportunities for creative and scientific realization. One of the key centers of such development is the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity (PCYC), which has been the site of the territorial center of the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (MAS) for the third year in a row, UNN reports.

The Junior Academy of Sciences is not just an educational initiative, but a powerful platform for supporting talented students interested in science, research and innovation. Today, the city branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences includes 16 general secondary and out-of-school education institutions. This allows us to reach a large number of students who want to deepen their knowledge in various fields.

The main goal of the center's activities is to develop research and experimental education, including research, development and invention work. Young scientists receive support to realize their ideas by working in sections covering various areas of science, technology, culture and art.

According to Valentyna Pavluchenko, director of the Palace of Creativity, six research and experimental clubs are successfully operating in the Palace of Creativity, including Sociology, Law, Psychology, Young Historians of Brovary, Young Environmentalists, and the Ognyshchany literary club.

As part of the Junior Academy of Sciences' activities, a competition for the defense of scientific papers is held annually, where students present their research to the jury. The winners of the first stage have already been determined and will continue to compete at the regional level in February. "We summarized the first stage of the competition at a special event where we honored the winners and their teachers," said Pavluchenko.

In total, the Brovary territorial branch of the Junior Academy of Sciences involves 248 students in 43 scientific sections covering 12 scientific departments. This makes it possible to develop not only students' academic knowledge but also their practical skills in conducting research, which is important for their future professional development.

One of the key aspects of the work of the Junior Academy of Sciences is participation in competitions, contests, and educational events at the international, national, regional, and local levels. This allows talented young people to present their projects not only in their hometowns but also on a wider platform, involving experts and mentors in evaluating their research.

The support of the city authorities and educational institutions is an important factor in the development of the Junior Academy of Sciences, as it provides a resource base, methodological support, and coordination of activities. As a result, young scientists in Brovary are able to realize their talents and contribute to science and society.

Thus, the activities of the Small Academy of Sciences in Brovary are a vivid example of how a combination of education, research, and community support helps to unleash the potential of young people, forming a new generation of scientists and leaders.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Council of Children and Students of the Brovary Territorial Community operates on the basis of the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity . The Children's Council brings together leaders of all community schools, promoting their development and implementing numerous initiatives. Since 2018, students have implemented more than 70 creative, educational, and public events covering a wide range of topics, from culture and leisure to volunteering.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

