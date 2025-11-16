British scientists create fluoride-free gel for enamel restoration - research data

British scientists from the University of Nottingham have created a gel that helps restore tooth enamel and prevent tooth decay. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of the study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Details

According to scientists, this gel, unlike traditional enamel protection products, does not contain fluoride. It is made from proteins that mimic those naturally responsible for enamel formation early in life.

When applied to the tooth surface, this gel forms a thin but strong layer that penetrates the tooth structure, thereby filling small cracks and holes. It then attracts and retains calcium and phosphate ions found in saliva, thus acting as a "building mesh."

If it enters the market, this gel could become a safe and simple method for enamel restoration and caries prevention, the publication says.

Dental treatment under sedation: how to overcome the fear of the dentist