Dental treatment under sedation: how to overcome the fear of the dentist

This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 5374 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 1680 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14062 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 10732 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16712 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 23307 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 13856 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 23658 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21906 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 23662 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 31051 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 25995 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 18767 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 10765 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 5326 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14042 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 11047 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 19133 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 64811 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
China
Odesa
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 2564 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 25259 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 57718 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 62211 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 84420 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Buk air defense system

Dental treatment under sedation: how to overcome the fear of the dentist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Dentophobia prevents you from taking care of your teeth? Sedation at Med-Deo is a modern solution for comfortable treatment. Without pain, stress, and consequences. Anesthesiologist consultation.

Dental treatment under sedation: how to overcome the fear of the dentist

Oral health depends not only on home hygiene. Regular preventive check-ups are critically important, but many people avoid them due to fear of the dental chair. This phenomenon, which affects half of patients, is called dentophobia.

Sedation as a solution

For those who are panically afraid of dentists, there is a modern method - dental treatment under sedation. This is a controlled state of semi-sleep, when special drugs block the brain centers responsible for anxiety. The method is suitable for any procedures and is used for patients from three years of age.

An important nuance: sedation eliminates psychological discomfort, but does not relieve pain. Therefore, it is always combined with local anesthesia. The result is a complete absence of stress and pain. This approach becomes especially valuable for pediatric dentistry, as it prevents psychological trauma.

The anesthesiologist chooses the optimal option from three possible ones. Oral - by taking a pill. Intravenous provides a quick effect. Inhalation - an oxygen-nitrogen mixture is supplied through a mask.

Inhalation sedation remains the most popular. Its advantage is instant recovery after the procedure. The patient can even drive a car immediately after the appointment.

How it works

The patient receives the drug through a mask or intravenously. During the procedure, the anesthesiologist monitors vital signs with special equipment. Local anesthesia blocks pain, sedation provides psychological comfort.

The person is in an intermediate state: consciousness is preserved, one can respond to the doctor's requests, but anxiety is absent. After completion, the drug supply is stopped, and the patient smoothly returns to the usual state.

Sedation or anesthesia

Sedation is fundamentally different from general anesthesia. General anesthesia is a deep sleep with suppression of all body systems, difficult awakening, and stress on the heart. It is used for complex surgical interventions.

Sedation is safe, has no negative consequences, and is suitable for routine treatment. The patient recovers quickly and can return to a normal rhythm of life.

Indications and contraindications

The method is used for the treatment of deep caries, pulpitis, tooth extraction, implantation, bone tissue plasty. The main indication for adults is dentophobia. Sedation is also prescribed for increased anxiety, allergy to standard anesthesia, exacerbated gag reflex, low pain threshold, cardiovascular pathologies.

There are restrictions: age under three years, first trimester of pregnancy, addictions, acute infections, severe chronic diseases, obesity, heart failure, rhinitis, sinusitis, epilepsy.

Preparation and procedure

No special preparation is required. The last meal is three hours before. Alcohol is prohibited the day before. A preliminary examination by an anesthesiologist is desirable to rule out allergic reactions.

Treatment includes consultation with specialists, performing planned manipulations, and recovery within 10-20 minutes. For inhalation sedation, a mask is worn through which gas is supplied. A few breaths - and relaxation occurs. After removing the mask, the person instantly returns to a normal state.

The duration of sedation usually does not exceed an hour, although it can be extended if necessary. The number of teeth to be treated is not limited.

When performed correctly, the procedure is absolutely safe. Rarely, minor side effects occur: excessive activity, coughing. But with a professional approach, the risks are minimal.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News