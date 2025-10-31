Dental treatment under sedation: how to overcome the fear of the dentist

Oral health depends not only on home hygiene. Regular preventive check-ups are critically important, but many people avoid them due to fear of the dental chair. This phenomenon, which affects half of patients, is called dentophobia.

Sedation as a solution

For those who are panically afraid of dentists, there is a modern method - dental treatment under sedation. This is a controlled state of semi-sleep, when special drugs block the brain centers responsible for anxiety. The method is suitable for any procedures and is used for patients from three years of age.

An important nuance: sedation eliminates psychological discomfort, but does not relieve pain. Therefore, it is always combined with local anesthesia. The result is a complete absence of stress and pain. This approach becomes especially valuable for pediatric dentistry, as it prevents psychological trauma.

The anesthesiologist chooses the optimal option from three possible ones. Oral - by taking a pill. Intravenous provides a quick effect. Inhalation - an oxygen-nitrogen mixture is supplied through a mask.

Inhalation sedation remains the most popular. Its advantage is instant recovery after the procedure. The patient can even drive a car immediately after the appointment.

How it works

The patient receives the drug through a mask or intravenously. During the procedure, the anesthesiologist monitors vital signs with special equipment. Local anesthesia blocks pain, sedation provides psychological comfort.

The person is in an intermediate state: consciousness is preserved, one can respond to the doctor's requests, but anxiety is absent. After completion, the drug supply is stopped, and the patient smoothly returns to the usual state.

Sedation or anesthesia

Sedation is fundamentally different from general anesthesia. General anesthesia is a deep sleep with suppression of all body systems, difficult awakening, and stress on the heart. It is used for complex surgical interventions.

Sedation is safe, has no negative consequences, and is suitable for routine treatment. The patient recovers quickly and can return to a normal rhythm of life.

Indications and contraindications

The method is used for the treatment of deep caries, pulpitis, tooth extraction, implantation, bone tissue plasty. The main indication for adults is dentophobia. Sedation is also prescribed for increased anxiety, allergy to standard anesthesia, exacerbated gag reflex, low pain threshold, cardiovascular pathologies.

There are restrictions: age under three years, first trimester of pregnancy, addictions, acute infections, severe chronic diseases, obesity, heart failure, rhinitis, sinusitis, epilepsy.

Preparation and procedure

No special preparation is required. The last meal is three hours before. Alcohol is prohibited the day before. A preliminary examination by an anesthesiologist is desirable to rule out allergic reactions.

Treatment includes consultation with specialists, performing planned manipulations, and recovery within 10-20 minutes. For inhalation sedation, a mask is worn through which gas is supplied. A few breaths - and relaxation occurs. After removing the mask, the person instantly returns to a normal state.

The duration of sedation usually does not exceed an hour, although it can be extended if necessary. The number of teeth to be treated is not limited.

When performed correctly, the procedure is absolutely safe. Rarely, minor side effects occur: excessive activity, coughing. But with a professional approach, the risks are minimal.