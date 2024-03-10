British Princess Kate published her first photo after surgery

Kate, the British Princess of Wales, on Sunday thanked the public for their support in her first public address after abdominal surgery, posting a photo of herself with her three children. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The photo, taken by her husband, the heir to the throne, Prince William, shows Kate, 42, smiling and looking good, surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. Happy Mother's Day to all of you Kate wrote.

Context

On Sunday, March 10, Britain celebrates Mother's Day. The photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor, where the family lives, according to the office of Kensington Palace.

In January, Kate spent two weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery. Since then, she has not appeared in public, and Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until Easter.

British royals usually do not disclose details of illnesses, considering all medical problems private. But the princess's long absence has raised concerns about her health.