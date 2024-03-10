British Princess Kate published her first photo after surgery

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9458 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 24632 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27399 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 177104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165358 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168271 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248135 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153922 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371377 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 24645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 177121 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 146166 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165369 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 157548 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1192 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15750 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16696 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20550 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26811 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

British Princess Kate published her first photo after surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61754 views

British Princess Kate, after recovering from abdominal surgery, shared a photo with her three children, thanking the public for their support and congratulating them on Mother's Day.

British Princess Kate published her first photo after surgery

Kate, the British Princess of Wales, on Sunday thanked the public for their support in her first public address after abdominal surgery, posting a photo of herself with her three children. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The photo, taken by her husband, the heir to the throne, Prince William, shows Kate, 42, smiling and looking good, surrounded by Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. Happy Mother's Day to all of you

Kate wrote.

Context

On Sunday, March 10, Britain celebrates Mother's Day. The photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor, where the family lives, according to the office of Kensington Palace.

In January, Kate spent two weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery. Since then, she has not appeared in public, and Kensington Palace has said she is unlikely to return to official duties until Easter.

British royals usually do not disclose details of illnesses, considering all medical problems private. But the princess's long absence has raised concerns about her health.

02.05.23, 10:26 • 1158831 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

UNN Lite
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11