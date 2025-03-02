British Prime Minister: “We will send a military contingent to Ukraine”
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness to send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of a future peace agreement. The UK will also increase military assistance, including air and naval forces.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of the future peace agreement. Starmer said this during a press conference, reports UNN.
Details
"In the event of a peace agreement, we will strengthen Ukraine's own defense capabilities to prevent any future attacks on Ukraine's borders. We will send a contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of this agreement. We cannot wait and neglect the opportunity to help. We will step up our assistance immediately, including aircraft in the air and boots on the ground," Starmer said. Starmer said.
Recall
European leaders have agreed that they will work with Ukraine on a planto end the war. It is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position so that it can come to the negotiating table from a strong position.