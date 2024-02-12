The opening of the Institute of World Military Economics and Strategy at Moscow's Higher School of Economics is evidence of the militarization of Russian higher education. The universities are headed by retired admirals. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in February 2024, a new military research institute was established at the Moscow Higher School of Economics (HSE). The Institute of World Military Economics and Strategy was founded by political scientist Sergei Karaganov. It will be headed by Admiral Sergei Avakyants, a former commander of the Pacific Fleet who was relieved of his command in April 2023. avakyants believes that Russia is in a state of long-term confrontation with the West.

According to British intelligence, the new institute will cover politics and economics, but will focus on the military-industrial complex of foreign countries. It will also focus on the study of strategic deterrence and the role of nuclear weapons.

The institute's staff will be recruited mainly from various HSE faculties. In addition, researchers from various military academies, such as the Russian Military Academy of the General Staff, will be invited to join the institute.

This is likely to lead to closer cooperation between Russian academia and the defense sector, which will contribute to the increasing militarization of higher education, - British intelligence believes.

Recall

As previously reported by British intelligence, the full-scale war that Russia has launched against Ukraine is contributing to a shortage of medical professionals across Russia.