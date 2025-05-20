Britain imposes new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": details
Kyiv • UNN
Great Britain has announced 100 new sanctions against Russia, targeting "shadow fleet" vessels and the Deposit Insurance Agency. The EU has also imposed sanctions against 200 ships.
The UK announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, May 20. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the British government.
Details
We are talking about ships of the so-called Russian "shadow fleet". The Russian Deposit Insurance Agency was also included in the sanctions list.
The UK is stepping up the pressure by imposing 100 new sanctions as President Putin ruthlessly intensifies his attacks against Ukrainians, the British government said in a statement.
Also, official London and the UK's partners are already working to tighten the oil price cap.
Additionally
At the same time, new sanctions against Russia were introduced in the European Union. The new restrictions will affect 200 ships of Russia's shadow fleet.
Reminder
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the States, together with Europe, will strengthen sanctions against Russia if Putin does not conduct peace negotiations with Ukraine.
Also, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the leaders of the European Union for the preparation of the 17th sanctions package.