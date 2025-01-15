Brazil can become an important mediator in the return of children deported by Russia - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, is convinced that Brazil can become a key partner in restoring a just peace for Ukraine and returning Ukrainian children. He said this during an online conversation with representatives of the Brazilian media, UNN reports.

Details

Yermak emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine has brought suffering to millions of Ukrainians, and its consequences affect the entire world as the alliance between Russia, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela is strengthening.

Together, they destroy the world order, create chaos, because chaos is a world ruled by power. They fuel regional conflicts as part of a global war against democracies, - he noted.

The head of the OP noted that Ukrainian children are suffering from Russian aggression. 596 little Ukrainians have been killed and 1736 more have been injured. Russia has deported or forcibly displaced thousands of Ukrainian children.

In this regard, Yermak expressed his belief that Brazil, committed to protecting human rights and ensuring global stability, can mediate the return of Ukrainian children, which is one of the priorities of President Zelenskyy and his team. In particular, Brazil can join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already has 41 countries as members.

The head of the OP also hopes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will soon have an opportunity to discuss in detail how to achieve a just peace for Ukraine.

No one wants to end this war and get a just peace on our land more than Ukrainians. This is the most important thing. And Putin does not want to end this war. He wants Ukraine to disappear as a state, - Yermak said.

He also emphasized that it is important to develop a unified joint plan to restore the strength of international law, and Brazil could play an important role in this process.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Italy to discuss Euro-Atlantic integration and sanctions against Russia. Particular attention was paid to the return of abducted Ukrainian children and assistance to orphans in Italy.