Brazil can become an important mediator in the return of children deported by Russia - Yermak

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123183 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123109 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150799 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106526 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135066 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104414 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111522 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109274 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152839 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169696 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109274 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111522 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135066 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128892 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146557 views
Actual
Brazil can become an important mediator in the return of children deported by Russia - Yermak

Brazil can become an important mediator in the return of children deported by Russia - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29946 views

Andriy Yermak called on Brazil to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The coalition currently includes 41 countries, and Brazil can become an important partner in restoring a just peace.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, is convinced that Brazil can become a key partner in restoring a just peace for Ukraine and returning Ukrainian children. He said this during an online conversation with representatives of the Brazilian media, UNN reports.

Details

Yermak emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine has brought suffering to millions of Ukrainians, and its consequences affect the entire world as the alliance between Russia, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela is strengthening.

Together, they destroy the world order, create chaos, because chaos is a world ruled by power. They fuel regional conflicts as part of a global war against democracies,

- he noted.

The head of the OP noted that Ukrainian children are suffering from Russian aggression. 596 little Ukrainians have been killed and 1736 more have been injured. Russia has deported or forcibly displaced thousands of Ukrainian children.

In this regard, Yermak expressed his belief that Brazil, committed to protecting human rights and ensuring global stability, can mediate the return of Ukrainian children, which is one of the priorities of President Zelenskyy and his team. In particular, Brazil can join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which already has 41 countries as members.

The head of the OP also hopes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will soon have an opportunity to discuss in detail how to achieve a just peace for Ukraine.

No one wants to end this war and get a just peace on our land more than Ukrainians. This is the most important thing. And Putin does not want to end this war. He wants Ukraine to disappear as a state,

- Yermak said.

He also emphasized that it is important to develop a unified joint plan to restore the strength of international law, and Brazil could play an important role in this process.

Recall

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Italy to discuss Euro-Atlantic integration and sanctions against Russia. Particular attention was paid to the return of abducted Ukrainian children and assistance to orphans in Italy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
venezuelaVenezuela
brazilBrazil
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising