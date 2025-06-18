$41.530.01
"Borussia" Dortmund fails in their first match at the Club World Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Borussia Dortmund failed to beat Fluminense in their first match of the Club World Championship. Jobe Bellingham made his debut in the game. In the other match, River Plate defeated Urawa Red Diamonds.

"Borussia" Dortmund started its journey at the Club World Cup with a 0:0 draw against the Brazilian "Fluminense". The best moments in the match were created by Thiago Silva's colleagues - "Fluminense" players.

UNN reports with reference to Footboom.

Details

"Borussia Dortmund" and Brazilian "Fluminense" played a 0:0 draw in the first match of the Club World Championship. The game marked an important debut for Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of the famous Jude Bellingham, who came on the field, "bringing young energy to the German team."

"Fluminense" leader Thiago Silva and his teammates had more chances in the game, which the Germans had little control over.

Addition

Meanwhile, in Group E, the Argentinian team "River Plate" demonstrated its strength by defeating the Japanese team "Urawa Red Diamonds" with a score of 3:1. This victory secured the Argentinians' status as favorites to lead the group, demonstrating their technique and accuracy on the field.

Meanwhile, Madrid's "Real" completed preparations for the opening match of the Club World Championship against "Al-Hilal" on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe is in question due to illness.

Let us remind you

"Florida Panthers" won the Stanley Cup final series for the second time in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers, winning their second title in a row.

Former striker of the Ukrainian national football team Yevhen Seleznyov commented on the language scandal.

Viktor Skrypnyk has been appointed as the new head coach of Luhansk "Zorya".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Real Madrid
Japan
Tesla
