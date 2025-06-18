"Borussia" Dortmund started its journey at the Club World Cup with a 0:0 draw against the Brazilian "Fluminense". The best moments in the match were created by Thiago Silva's colleagues - "Fluminense" players.

"Borussia Dortmund" and Brazilian "Fluminense" played a 0:0 draw in the first match of the Club World Championship. The game marked an important debut for Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of the famous Jude Bellingham, who came on the field, "bringing young energy to the German team."

"Fluminense" leader Thiago Silva and his teammates had more chances in the game, which the Germans had little control over.

Meanwhile, in Group E, the Argentinian team "River Plate" demonstrated its strength by defeating the Japanese team "Urawa Red Diamonds" with a score of 3:1. This victory secured the Argentinians' status as favorites to lead the group, demonstrating their technique and accuracy on the field.

Meanwhile, Madrid's "Real" completed preparations for the opening match of the Club World Championship against "Al-Hilal" on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe is in question due to illness.

