Borrell: EU will train 15 thousand more Ukrainian soldiers by the end of the year

The European Union has increased the target number of Ukrainian soldiers to be trained from 60,000 to 75,000 by the end of the year, taking into account Ukraine's requests. This was announced by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at a press conference after an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, UNN reports.

The largest training mission ever conducted by the European Union has trained 60,000 soldiers, and today ministers agreed to increase the target to 75,000, adding 15,000 by the end of the year. It's also good news that we are doing more of what Ukrainians are asking for - said Borrell.

He emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine requires constant updating of training programs in line with Ukrainian needs. Borrell also noted that the EU is committed to making the training mission as practical and accessible as possible for Ukrainians by engaging Ukrainian instructors and ensuring close coordination with Ukraine and NATO.

"To this end, I propose that member states agree to establish a small coordination center in Kyiv. This would allow us to coordinate directly with other relevant actors. This is not an executive mission on the territory of Ukraine, but a coordination group in Kyiv to make our work more effective," he added.

Addendum

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in an informal meeting of EU defense ministers. The parties discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the situation at the frontline. Umerov emphasized the importance of "creating a security belt" over Ukraine's western regions.