Border guards shoot down a “Shahed” with small arms in Sumy region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116336 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189425 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150125 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193784 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112306 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 39416 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 66537 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 62800 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 35015 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 40891 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183105 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210130 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198565 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147788 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147214 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151465 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142504 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159035 views
Border guards shoot down a “Shahed” with small arms in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38048 views

In Sumy region, border guards shot down a Shahed attack UAV using small arms. The drone fell and did not detonate; it was discovered after daylight.

In Sumy region, border guards shot down a Shahed attack UAV with small arms; the drone did not detonate after the crash, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, during another Ukrainian drone attack, border guards shot down an enemy Shahed-type attack drone in Sumy region," the statement reads.

According to the report, the border guards opened fire with all available small arms, as a result of which the UAV was shot down. "Subsequently, with the onset of daylight, the search revealed a Shahed UAV that did not detonate during the fall," the SBGS said.

53 out of 56 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, three more were lost16.09.24, 08:25 • 38680 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

