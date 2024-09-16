Border guards shoot down a “Shahed” with small arms in Sumy region

In Sumy region, border guards shot down a Shahed attack UAV with small arms; the drone did not detonate after the crash, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, during another Ukrainian drone attack, border guards shot down an enemy Shahed-type attack drone in Sumy region," the statement reads.

According to the report, the border guards opened fire with all available small arms, as a result of which the UAV was shot down. "Subsequently, with the onset of daylight, the search revealed a Shahed UAV that did not detonate during the fall," the SBGS said.

