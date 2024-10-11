Border guards receive 100 more FPV drones from Vadym Stolar Foundation
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards received another 100 FPV drones from the Vadym Stolar Foundation.
The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation has handed over another 100 kamikaze drones to Ukraine's defenders - this time, the advanced equipment was delivered to representatives of a combat unit of the State Border Guard Service. This is described in the story by Novyny.Live.
According to the Foundation, these drones have the settings and technical capabilities of an extended flight range. And they are made specifically at the request of pilots and to match the settings of their ground control stations.
"We all understand the modern nature of the current war. When high-tech equipment, such as unmanned systems, plays a significant role in countering the Russian aggressor. That is why one of the areas of our Foundation's work is the purchase of UAVs. This time, we have transferred 100 FPV drones to one of the combat units of the State Border Guard Service. 100 of these devices mean potentially a hundred destroyed armored vehicles, trucks, ammunition depots, and enemy concentrations. We are confident that the soldiers will fully realize this potential," said Natalia Prikhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.
According to one of the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, drones have completely changed the picture on the battlefield in a full-scale war.
"Thanks to these drones, manpower and equipment of the enemy are destroyed. One such small "bird" can destroy a tank worth millions of dollars. For example, yesterday two tanks, four armored personnel carriers were destroyed and eight fortified enemy positions were blown away," said the military.
"The active use of unmanned systems by our defenders on the battlefield helps to save the lives and health of soldiers, which is a priority for our Foundation," said Vadym Stolar.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the defenders have received from the Vadym Stolar Foundation more than 50 thousand pieces of military equipment, tools and clothing, 890 pieces of high-tech equipment, such as reconnaissance and attack quadcopters, anti-drone systems, electronic warfare systems, as well as 85 pieces of specialized vehicles.