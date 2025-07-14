Bodies of eight dead puppies found in Dnipro: criminal proceedings initiated

In the Novokodatsky district of Dnipro, the bodies of eight dead puppies were found. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into animal cruelty. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and identifying individuals who may be involved in the animals' deaths. This was reported by Dnipro police, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On July 12, the police received a report about the discovery of the bodies of eight dead puppies near a house in the Novokodatsky district of Dnipro. - the post states.

Investigators went to the scene and are conducting an investigation to establish the circumstances of the animals' deaths. Currently, information on the case has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the article "cruelty to animals."

A pre-trial investigation has been launched - added law enforcement officers.

