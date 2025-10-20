BMW X3 exploded in Kyiv, presumably due to an embedded explosive device: police and SBU are investigating the circumstances

A car exploded in the morning in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the Kyiv police together with the SBU are establishing the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, around 06:00, a BMW X3 car exploded in the courtyard of a multi-story building. No one was injured as a result of the incident. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated. - the police reported.

Police investigative and operational groups, explosives experts, cynologists, and other specialized services are working at the scene.

It was preliminarily established that an explosive device was placed under the driver's seat of the vehicle. No one was in the car at the time of the detonation. - the police indicated.

Law enforcement officers are conducting initial investigative actions, documenting the consequences of the explosion, and seizing material evidence.

Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: police open case and update casualty data