08:37 AM • 1406 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10560 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3546 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11239 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 15898 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 21945 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61410 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95176 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52862 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47189 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
BMW X3 exploded in Kyiv, presumably due to an embedded explosive device: police and SBU are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Today, around 06:00, a BMW X3 car exploded in the courtyard of a multi-story building. It was preliminarily established that an explosive device had been placed under the driver's seat; no one was injured.

BMW X3 exploded in Kyiv, presumably due to an embedded explosive device: police and SBU are investigating the circumstances

A car exploded in the morning in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the Kyiv police together with the SBU are establishing the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, around 06:00, a BMW X3 car exploded in the courtyard of a multi-story building. No one was injured as a result of the incident. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

- the police reported.

Police investigative and operational groups, explosives experts, cynologists, and other specialized services are working at the scene.

It was preliminarily established that an explosive device was placed under the driver's seat of the vehicle. No one was in the car at the time of the detonation.

- the police indicated.

Law enforcement officers are conducting initial investigative actions, documenting the consequences of the explosion, and seizing material evidence.

Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: police open case and update casualty data15.09.25, 20:30 • 4457 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
