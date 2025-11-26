$42.400.03
BMW discontinues Z4 and releases limited Final Edition series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

German automaker BMW is discontinuing production of the Z4 convertible, releasing a very limited Final Edition model based on the Z4 M40i. This version will be available with an eight-speed Steptronic or a six-speed manual transmission and will cost $78,675.

BMW discontinues Z4 and releases limited Final Edition series

German automaker BMW is discontinuing the Z4 convertible and will release a very limited edition Final Edition model based on the Z4 M40i, which will be quite expensive, Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

BMW offers the Z4 Final Edition in one configuration. The only choice a buyer has to make is which transmission they want – an eight-speed Steptronic or a six-speed manual. The manual transmission comes with the Edition Handschalter package, which includes unique software for the rear shock absorbers, steering, traction control, and M Sport differential.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that produces the same 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque as any other M40i. It features staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear double-spoke bi-color 800M wheels.

Every Z4 Final Edition has the same BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic paint, and the Shadowline package is standard. It adds gloss black trim to the mirror caps, grille, lower air intake, and exhaust tips. The Z4 also has a Moonlight Black soft top and red brake calipers.

Inside, the car features red contrast stitching on the dashboard, center console, floor mats, door panels, and M Sport seats, which are upholstered in black Vernasca leather and Alcantara. The car will also remind you that you are driving a Z4 Final Edition, thanks to unique door sill plates.

Other standard features include a driver assistance package, a Harmon Kardon audio system, and a Premium package, which adds ambient lighting, a head-up display, and more.

BMW will produce the Z4 Final Edition from February to April next year in "very small batches." Regardless of the transmission, each unit will cost $78,675 (price includes a $1,175 delivery fee). The regular price of the 2026 Z4 M40i starts at $69,575.

The automaker does not specify when exactly Z4 production will cease.

New BMW iX3 electric crossover traveled over 1000 km without recharging20.11.25, 14:59

Julia Shramko

Auto
Technology
Brand