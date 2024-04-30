ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Blinken: As soon as Russia demonstrates a sincere desire to negotiate, we will be there. I believe that Ukrainians will be there too

Blinken: As soon as Russia demonstrates a sincere desire to negotiate, we will be there. I believe that Ukrainians will be there too

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25887 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war largely depends on Russia's readiness to negotiate, and as soon as Russia demonstrates a sincere desire to negotiate, the United States and Ukraine will be there.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the end of the war "largely depends on Vladimir Putin and what he decides," taking into account all the factors, and that as soon as Russia demonstrates a sincere desire to negotiate, "we will be there," and he believes that "Ukrainians will be there, too." He said this in a conversation with WEF President Borge Brende at a meeting in Riyadh on April 29, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"I hope that Mr. Putin will understand the message and demonstrate a willingness to negotiate in good faith, in accordance with the basic principles that are the foundation of the international community, the UN Charter - sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence. If these are properly confirmed, there should be a solution," the Secretary of State said.

As soon as Russia demonstrates that it is sincerely willing to negotiate, we will definitely be there. And I believe that Ukrainians will also be there

- Blinken pointed out.

The U.S. diplomat emphasized that the U.S. managed to unite countries around the world to help Ukraine because of the understanding that Russia's aggression is directed not only against Ukraine but also against the fundamental principles of the world order.

Blinken once again emphasized that the war in Ukraine was a "strategic defeat" for Russia, as Russia is now weaker economically, militarily and diplomatically.

"All of this, I think, is a huge strategic defeat for Russia. In many ways, Putin has accelerated a lot of things that he was trying to prevent. I hope there is a recognition of that," Blinken said.

According to Blinken, Russia "has reoriented its economy in a way that is not sustainable. It may work in the short term, but it cannot be sustained in the long term. And in general, Russia is weaker economically, it is weaker militarily, given the destruction of so many of its forces, and it is weaker diplomatically in most of the world, not all of the world, but most of the world.

Detailing Ukraine's long-term prospects, Blinken explained that more than 30 countries have either completed or will soon complete negotiations on bilateral security commitments with Ukraine. This will lay the foundation for Ukraine's ability to deter and defend itself against aggression in the future.

From an economic point of view, he said, despite the "difficult circumstances," there is a great deal of interest in Ukraine among private investors, and the United States is facilitating the flow of private investment into the country. The fact that Ukraine has been able to restore the flow of goods through the Black Sea and is now exporting more goods through it than before February 2022 points to the likelihood of an economically strong Ukraine in the future.

In terms of the development of democracy in the country, Blinken continues, the best impetus is for the EU to open accession talks with Ukraine.

"All of this is the most powerful response to Putin, because it shows that Ukraine will not only survive, but will be able to prosper in the future," Blinken said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

