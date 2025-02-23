Budanov: Russia's top leadership has realized what a terrible mistake it made in 2022 by attacking Ukraine

The leadership of the Russian Federation realized what a terrible mistake they made back in 2022 when they attacked Ukraine, because they recognized that they were based on completely false data. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"As we approach the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the Russian leadership has realized what a terrible mistake they made back in 2022. Why terrible? Because they recognized that they were based on completely false data. This is a complete failure of their special and intelligence services, which were based on the data of agents who worked here in Ukraine. In fact, huge amounts of money were simply written off. Based on completely false data, they drew abnormal conclusions, which led to the fact that initially, when Russia started the "special military operation," it dreamed of entering Kyiv in three days and suppressing the points of resistance in the country, if any, no later than 10 days afterwards. In the end, this resulted in a full-scale war," Budanov said.

“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24