Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Black and Azov Seas are clear of enemy ships - Naval Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 71 views

As of 06:00 on 08.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of 4 Kalibr missiles.

Black and Azov Seas are clear of enemy ships - Naval Forces

As of 06:00 on 08.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 7 vessels, 6 of which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 6 vessels, 1 of which was moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

- the report says.

The Naval Forces of the AFU emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the AFU Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible Russian landing in Odesa a "suicidal mission". He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russian landing capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

