Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degrees

Personnel losses due to AWOL (absence without leave) exceed Ukraine's irretrievable losses at the front. This was stated by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, in an interview with Olena Frolyak.

Details

He reported that the actual number of AWOL cases is higher than the officially announced 200,000. In his opinion, if these servicemen returned to their units, mobilization in the country could be suspended for seven months.

These are fantastic figures. 200,000 at the front now would change the situation by 180 degrees. And if we wanted to, we could advance, or at least, we could definitely stop the Russian advance. - Andriy Biletsky believes.

He stated that the Third Corps has the lowest number of AWOL cases among the corps. Last month, out of the Third Assault Brigade, which numbers over 10,000 servicemen, 13 soldiers went AWOL. He called this figure a record.

About 50 people left, some returned, the balance was 13. Three-quarters of them are guaranteed to return to their units. - Andriy Biletsky reported.

He cited the example of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade. For a long time, the brigade was in the direction of the main strike of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, suffered heavy losses, and had a large number of AWOL cases. After a change in command, algorithms, and management principles, the number of AWOL cases became lower than in neighboring units.

According to the corps commander, the problem of AWOL in the troops should be solved comprehensively: competent officers and sergeants who, like the rest of the personnel, must be held accountable for mistakes, high-quality combat training, psychological support, and a culture of respect and teamwork in the unit.

Everyone has a moment when it's easy to break down. What will be the anchor to stay? That you have friends here, that there is a sense of brotherhood - these people would not let you down, so it's hard for you to let them down. If you know that your commander is not a fool and does not treat people like cattle, you will not find internal arguments, you will not explain to yourself why you are doing this. - said Andriy Biletsky.

Biletskyi: it is necessary to remove barriers for the growth of capable young officers to replace "paper generals"