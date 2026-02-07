$43.140.00
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 22823 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 37243 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 32322 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 27790 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 35865 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15203 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 36000 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18474 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20990 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletskyi stated that the actual number of AWOL cases is higher than the official 200,000. He believes that the return of these servicemen could halt mobilization for seven months.

Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degrees

Personnel losses due to AWOL (absence without leave) exceed Ukraine's irretrievable losses at the front. This was stated by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, in an interview with Olena Frolyak.

Details

He reported that the actual number of AWOL cases is higher than the officially announced 200,000. In his opinion, if these servicemen returned to their units, mobilization in the country could be suspended for seven months.

These are fantastic figures. 200,000 at the front now would change the situation by 180 degrees. And if we wanted to, we could advance, or at least, we could definitely stop the Russian advance.

- Andriy Biletsky believes.

He stated that the Third Corps has the lowest number of AWOL cases among the corps. Last month, out of the Third Assault Brigade, which numbers over 10,000 servicemen, 13 soldiers went AWOL. He called this figure a record.

About 50 people left, some returned, the balance was 13. Three-quarters of them are guaranteed to return to their units.

- Andriy Biletsky reported.

He cited the example of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade. For a long time, the brigade was in the direction of the main strike of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, suffered heavy losses, and had a large number of AWOL cases. After a change in command, algorithms, and management principles, the number of AWOL cases became lower than in neighboring units.

According to the corps commander, the problem of AWOL in the troops should be solved comprehensively: competent officers and sergeants who, like the rest of the personnel, must be held accountable for mistakes, high-quality combat training, psychological support, and a culture of respect and teamwork in the unit.

Everyone has a moment when it's easy to break down. What will be the anchor to stay? That you have friends here, that there is a sense of brotherhood - these people would not let you down, so it's hard for you to let them down. If you know that your commander is not a fool and does not treat people like cattle, you will not find internal arguments, you will not explain to yourself why you are doing this.

- said Andriy Biletsky.

Biletskyi: it is necessary to remove barriers for the growth of capable young officers to replace "paper generals"17.12.25, 12:07 • 3145 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
3rd Assault Brigade
Ukraine