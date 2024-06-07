Bild: the German government has developed a plan in case of war with Russia

The German government has prepared a military plan in the event of a possible conflict with Russia, writes Bild with reference to the document, reports UNN. among the provisions are the transfer of NATO troops to the eastern flank of the country, the conversion of basements and metro stations into bomb shelters, as well as the reorientation of production facilities for defense needs. In addition, Germany plans to return to compulsory military service.

Details

According to the Bild material, basements, underground parking lots and metro stations will be converted into bomb shelters. It is also planned to urgently evacuate the population from several regions of the country. In addition, medical institutions should be prepared for "a sudden influx of a large number of patients over a long period of time.

Bild writes that in the event of a war with Russia, compulsory military service may return to Germany.

this means that citizens can be drafted into the army at any time the article says.

The German employment service may also require adult citizens to work in certain areas, such as patient care, post offices, or bakeries.

The publication also says that in the event of a war with Russia, Germany faces a crisis in supplies, including vegetables and fruits. For this reason, the developed plan includes the efforts of the German Ministry of food to distribute food. The government will store wheat, rye and oats in secret locations, as well as create a reserve of rice and legumes to provide for the population, especially in urban centers. It is planned that people will receive one hot lunch a day.

