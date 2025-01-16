Biden warned against the formation of an oligarchy in the United States

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Biden warned against the formation of an oligarchy in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

US President Joe Biden has warned of the formation of an oligarchy and a dangerous concentration of power among the super-rich Americans. He compared the situation to the era of “robber barons” and called for forcing the wealthy to play by common rules.

In his last speech in office, President Joe Biden warned of an "oligarchy" developing in America, emphasizing the importance of the super-rich meeting the same expectations as workers and middle-class citizens, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

"I want to warn the country about some things that cause me great concern. And this is a dangerous concern. And it's the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few super-rich people and the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power goes unchecked," Biden said.

"Today, an oligarchy of extraordinary wealth, power, and influence is emerging in America that literally threatens our entire democracy, our fundamental rights and freedoms, and everyone's fair chance to succeed," Biden said.

The US president mentioned the concentration of power more than a century ago in the hands of "robber barons" who were broken by antitrust practices, an issue that Biden made a priority during his administration a century later.

"They didn't punish the rich. They just made the wealthy play by the rules that everyone else had to follow. Workers wanted the rights to earn their fair share," Biden said. - "They took part in the deal, and it helped us get on the path to building the largest middle class and the most successful century any nation in the world has ever seen. We have to do it again.

Biden proposes to amend the US Constitution regarding presidential responsibility16.01.25, 07:05 • 28307 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

