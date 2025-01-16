Biden proposes to amend the US Constitution regarding presidential responsibility

US President Joe Biden has called for changes to the US Constitution so that US presidents cannot avoid responsibility for crimes committed during their tenure. He said this during his farewell address to the country, UNN reports.

We need to amend the constitution to make it clear that no president, no president is immune from responsibility while in office. The power of the president is not unlimited. It is not absolute. And it should not be - Biden said.

He also said that an oligarchy is being formed in America today, with enormous wealth, power and influence, which "literally threatens our entire democracy.

The power in the United States is concentrated in the hands of a very few super-rich people, and this is a dangerous trend, - President Joe Biden warned.

The President said that he was concerned about the potential growth of the technology and industrial complex.

We need to reform the tax code, not by giving billionaires the biggest tax breaks, but by making them start paying their fair share, - Biden continued.

He called for controlling "dark money" spent on hidden financing of election campaigns.

Biden also expressed concern about the rapid spread of disinformation, the lack of fact-checking on social media, and the "collapse of the free press.

Americans are literally buried under an avalanche of disinformation and false information, which allows for abuse of power - Biden emphasized.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech in the Oval Office, summarizing his term. He noted successes in domestic policy and support for Ukraine, emphasizing the strengthening of NATO.