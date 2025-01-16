Biden proposes to amend the US Constitution regarding presidential responsibility

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123048 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113480 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121504 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152726 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107420 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150722 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106455 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134962 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111411 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109159 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123048 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152726 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169638 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109159 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134962 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128871 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146537 views
Biden proposes to amend the US Constitution regarding presidential responsibility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28307 views

The US President called for constitutional amendments to increase the responsibility of presidents for crimes during their tenure. Biden also expressed concern about the concentration of power in the hands of oligarchs and the spread of disinformation.

US President Joe Biden has called for changes to the US Constitution so that US presidents cannot avoid responsibility for crimes committed during their tenure. He said this during his farewell address to the country, UNN reports.

We need to amend the constitution to make it clear that no president, no president is immune from responsibility while in office. The power of the president is not unlimited. It is not absolute. And it should not be

- Biden said.

He also said that an oligarchy is being formed in America today, with enormous wealth, power and influence, which "literally threatens our entire democracy.

The power in the United States is concentrated in the hands of a very few super-rich people, and this is a dangerous trend,

- President Joe Biden warned.

The President said that he was concerned about the potential growth of the technology and industrial complex.

We need to reform the tax code, not by giving billionaires the biggest tax breaks, but by making them start paying their fair share,

- Biden continued.

He called for controlling "dark money" spent on hidden financing of election campaigns.

Biden also expressed concern about the rapid spread of disinformation, the lack of fact-checking on social media, and the "collapse of the free press.

Americans are literally buried under an avalanche of disinformation and false information, which allows for abuse of power

- Biden emphasized.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his farewell speech in the Oval Office, summarizing his term. He noted successes in domestic policy and support for Ukraine, emphasizing the strengthening of NATO.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

