Biden grants Palestinians temporary protection from deportation to the US

US President Joe Biden said he would protect Palestinians in the United States from deportation. He says they will not be expelled from the United States for the next 18 months, the New York Times reports, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, the defense covers about 6,000 Palestinians in the United States.

In a statement obtained by The New York Times, Biden said that "many civilians remain in danger" in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Therefore, I am ordering a stay of deportation of certain Palestinians in the United States He said.

The decision comes at a time when Biden is facing pressure over the war, especially among Arab Americans, who were once his reliable voters. In recent weeks, pro-Palestinian groups have demonstrated near his campaign sites, chanting "Genocide Joe.

Although Biden's criticism of the war has grown stronger since the October 7 attack, the United States has not signaled that it plans major policy changes, such as placing conditions on billions of dollars in military aid to Israel.

More than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war against Hamas, according to the Gaza health ministry. Much of Gaza has been left in ruins as Israel bombed the territory in response to the October 7 attacks, when Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

