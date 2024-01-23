Biden and Sunak discuss the urgent need for funding for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the urgent need for further funding and support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Red Sea region.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden discussed the urgent need to support Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. This was stated at a briefing by the coordinator of the White House National Security and Defense Council, John Kirby, UNN reports .
Details
The leaders spoke about the urgent need for additional funding and support for Ukraine in the war with Russia
He added that Biden and Sunak also discussed the situation in the Red Sea, in particular the need to continue the international multilateral approach to undermining the potential of the Yemeni Houthis.
