Biden and Sunak discuss the urgent need for funding for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden discussed the urgent need to support Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. This was stated at a briefing by the coordinator of the White House National Security and Defense Council, John Kirby, UNN reports .

Details

The leaders spoke about the urgent need for additional funding and support for Ukraine in the war with Russia Kirby noted.

He added that Biden and Sunak also discussed the situation in the Red Sea, in particular the need to continue the international multilateral approach to undermining the potential of the Yemeni Houthis.

Sunak visits high-rise building hit by Russian missile