Bertrand Blier, director of the films “Waltzing” and “Get Your Handkerchiefs Ready”, dies at the age of 85

Blier was known for his black humor and had his greatest success in the 70s and 80s.

Transmits UNN with reference to Journal de la Maison.

French director, screenwriter and actor Bertrand Blier has died at the age of 85.

The son of actor Bernard Blier, Bertrand Blier made his mark on the world of cinema with works that broke with traditional codes. Starting with Les Misérables, his first major success in 1974, he shook up the world with a daring road movie that was banned for those under 18 and introduced Gerard Depardieu and Mew Mew to the general public. This initial success, with 5 million tickets sold, made him one of the leading directors of the 1970s.

Throughout his career, the director, who is also a screenwriter and writer, has continued to impose a style that combines provocation, emotion and black humor, and has created such iconic works as Get Your Handkerchiefs Ready (Oscar for Best Foreign Film 1979) and The Buffet (1979).

His often controversial approach has earned him lasting recognition in the international film world.

"Blier was a great and non-conformist director," explained French Culture Minister Rachida Dati. He gathered the biggest stars in front of the cameras, Dati said, referring to actors such as Gerard Depardieu, Isabelle Huppert and Josiane Balasco.

