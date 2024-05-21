Belgium is committed to organizing an intergovernmental conference between the EU and Ukraine within the framework of accession negotiations by the end of June
Kyiv • UNN
Belgium is committed to organizing an intergovernmental conference to start EU membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova before its presidency ends on June 30.
Belgium is committed to organizing an intergovernmental conference (IGC), which would mean the start of membership negotiations, during its presidency until the end of June, with Ukraine and Moldova. This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib, who arrived at the EU Council meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.
We... are committed to organizing this intergovernmental conference (IGC) during our chairmanship until the last of June - Moldova and Ukraine also
Previously
Media reportedthat Ukraine and its supporters in the EU are calling for an intergovernmental conference between Brussels and Kyiv before Hungary takes over the EU Council presidency on July 1. It was reported that Belgian officials are currently planning to hold an intergovernmental conference (IGC) on June 25.