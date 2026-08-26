"Being Liberated in circles?" The AFU refuted the capture of Pysarivka in Sumy region by Russian troops

The Defense Forces of Ukraine refuted the Russian occupiers’ claim that they had captured the settlement of Pysarivka in Sumy region. The Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping stated that this was not true, reports UNN.

Details

This settlement remains under Ukrainian control, and fighting for it continues. The Defense Forces noted that this is not the first time the Russians have lied about capturing Pysarivka.

On July 23, enemy propagandists had already reported "control over most of the village." Therefore, we will not be surprised if they have to "liberate" it for the third and even fourth time. Taking credit for nonexistent achievements is a long-standing Russian tradition. We advise the enemy to decide: is Pysarivka "under control" or is it being "liberated" in a circle? - the statement said.

The Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping also urged the media and the public to rely on the official reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rather than on publications by Russian "media outlets."

Recall

Earlier, the Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping refuted Russia’s capture of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region.