Beatings and mock executions: three “employees of the DPR colony” who tortured prisoners were served with a notice of suspicion

Beatings and mock executions: three “employees of the DPR colony” who tortured prisoners were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24326 views

Three guards of the Russian prison in Horlivka have been notified of suspicion for torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war. They used beatings, mock executions, and other torture to exert psychological pressure on the prisoners.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served suspicion notices in absentia to 3 guards of a Russian prison who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the defendants are three residents of the region: Andriy Kononenko, Dmitry Andreev and Artem Karyanov, who joined the occupation "department for the execution of sentences in the Donetsk People's Republic" at the beginning of the full-scale war.

There they were appointed guards of the Russian torture chamber, which the Nazis set up on the basis of the seized penal colony No. 27 in Horlivka.

In the prisons, they organized so-called "receptions" when Ukrainian prisoners were beaten to death with special PR-73 batons during the first day of detention.

According to the SBU military counterintelligence, in this way, the racists immediately tried to psychologically break the victims and "beat" them into agreeing to cooperate with Russia.

In case of refusal, the perpetrators imprisoned prisoners in punishment cells or overcrowded cells, where they were left standing for long periods of time without food or water.

Another type of torture used by the perpetrators was imitation of "shooting" with firearms, when victims were placed against a wall and shot next to them.

Add

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Andreev, Karyanov and Kononenko suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Since the criminals are located in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, comprehensive measures are being taken to find and punish them.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

