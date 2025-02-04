ukenru
02:39 PM • 26208 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 67266 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 102833 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 106196 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124206 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102403 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130033 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106793 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103354 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93351 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112753 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107204 views
02:39 PM • 26208 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124206 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130033 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 162918 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153010 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 557 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107204 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112753 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138666 views
Beating of a minor in Obolon: what punishment will be applied to the girls involved in the incident

Beating of a minor in Obolon: what punishment will be applied to the girls involved in the incident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30036 views

In Kyiv, two girls aged 11 and 15 beat their 14-year-old friend at a sports ground. The prosecutor's office filed a petition with the court to apply compulsory educational measures.

Juvenile prosecutors have filed a petition with the court for compulsory educational measures against the girls who hit a 14-year-old friend in the face in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, motions were filed with the court to apply compulsory educational measures to girls aged 15 and 11 who had hit a 14-year-old friend in the face (Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Details

The video of the girl's beating was posted on social media on January 23 in the evening. A pre-trial investigation was conducted into the incident, which established that the teenagers had quarreled the day before and then began to settle their relationship with the use of force on the sports field.

The other two girls filmed the whole thing on their phones, and the video was distributed among their peers. After the incident, the victim went home, but did not tell her parents.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was interrogated by a juvenile prosecutor and an investigator at the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights (based on the Barnahus model) with the participation of a psychologist. Other teenagers were interrogated using the "green room" methodology.

Given that the teenagers have not reached the age of criminal responsibility, the prosecutor's office sent motions to the Obolon District Court to apply compulsory educational measures to them

- the prosecutor's office added.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by juvenile investigators of the Obolon Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: 16-year-old suspect arrested22.01.25, 11:49 • 36529 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

