Beating of a minor in Obolon: what punishment will be applied to the girls involved in the incident

Juvenile prosecutors have filed a petition with the court for compulsory educational measures against the girls who hit a 14-year-old friend in the face in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, motions were filed with the court to apply compulsory educational measures to girls aged 15 and 11 who had hit a 14-year-old friend in the face (Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

The video of the girl's beating was posted on social media on January 23 in the evening. A pre-trial investigation was conducted into the incident, which established that the teenagers had quarreled the day before and then began to settle their relationship with the use of force on the sports field.

The other two girls filmed the whole thing on their phones, and the video was distributed among their peers. After the incident, the victim went home, but did not tell her parents.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was interrogated by a juvenile prosecutor and an investigator at the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights (based on the Barnahus model) with the participation of a psychologist. Other teenagers were interrogated using the "green room" methodology.

Given that the teenagers have not reached the age of criminal responsibility, the prosecutor's office sent motions to the Obolon District Court to apply compulsory educational measures to them

- the prosecutor's office added.



The pre-trial investigation was carried out by juvenile investigators of the Obolon Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

