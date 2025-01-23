Baskino, Filmix, and HD REZKA: Ukraine expands list of banned sites with pirated movies

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84044 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100016 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107933 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131330 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103714 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135201 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103769 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119352 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62273 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114000 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33152 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29374 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 84079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131333 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156754 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26129 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29374 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119352 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140212 views
Baskino, Filmix, and HD REZKA: Ukraine expands list of banned sites with pirated movies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35855 views

The media regulator has updated the list of banned websites Baskino, Filmix and HD REZKA, adding 86 new domains. As of today, 27 media services have been added to the list of services of the aggressor state.

The media regulator has updated the list of websites of the banned media services Baskino, Filmix and HD REZKA, which are subject to restrictions on the territory of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

The National Council has expanded the list of websites used to provide access to Baskino, Filmix and HD REZKA media services. Such services are subject to restriction on the territory of Ukraine. The respective decisions were made in connection with new websites identified, through which the services are still freely available to users from Ukraine after the restriction 

- the statement said.

The List of audiovisual media services on request and services of audiovisual service providers of the aggressor state has been updated with technical parameters of media services, which have been supplemented by the following websites:

⦁ Baskino - 33 websites: baskino.day, baskino.fm, baskino.se, vu.baksino.website, www.baskino.mom, ze.baskino-space.fun, baskino.ink, baskino.biz, nu53.baskino.one, baskinoo.com, baskino.film, baskino.club, baskino.so, baskino.ai, hdtv.baskino.is, film.baskino.is, baskino.is, baskinotv. com, baskinokz.me, baskinokz.com, baskinohd.net, baskino1.pro, ru6.baskino.one, ru6.baskino.link, ru2.baskino.one, ru16.baskino.one, ru12.baskino.one, nu13.baskino.one, n1.baskino.link, e.hd-baskino.com, c.hd-baskino.com, baskino.im, nu30.baskino.bond;

⦁ Filmix - 13 websites: filmix.fm, filmix.ws, filmix.pics, filmix.news, filmix.live, filmix.la, filmix.fun, filmix.pub, filmix.fan, filmix.me, filmix.biz, filmix.pro, filmix.watch;

⦁ HD REZKA - 40 websites: rezka.biz, rezka-ua.tv, hdrezka-me.net, hdrezka.club, hdrezka.buzz, hdrezka.loan, hdrezka.rest, hdrezka. center, hdrezka.city, hdrezka.fyi, hdrezka.today, hdrezka.win, hdrezka.tips, hdrezka.vip, hdrezka.solutions, omnirezka.tv, www.hdrezka.by, rezka.bid, rezka. ac, the-hdrezka.uk, hd-rezka.li, the-hdrezka.net, rezka.plus, rezka.gg, hdrezka-play.com, hd-rezka.mov, hd-rezka.tv, hd-rezka.su, hdrezka. news, hdrezka.in, hdrezka.info, rezka.re, rezka.it, hdrezka.it, hd-rezka.one, hd-rezka.pro, hdrezka.ing, hdzo-rezka.net, hdrezka7.com, hd-rezka.one.

As of today, 27 media services have been added to the list of services of the aggressor state.

The current list is available here.

Addendum

In 2023, the National Council added 16 more media services to the list of services of the aggressor state.

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
ukraineUkraine

