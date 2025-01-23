Baskino, Filmix, and HD REZKA: Ukraine expands list of banned sites with pirated movies

The media regulator has updated the list of websites of the banned media services Baskino, Filmix and HD REZKA, which are subject to restrictions on the territory of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

The National Council has expanded the list of websites used to provide access to Baskino, Filmix and HD REZKA media services. Such services are subject to restriction on the territory of Ukraine. The respective decisions were made in connection with new websites identified, through which the services are still freely available to users from Ukraine after the restriction - the statement said.

The List of audiovisual media services on request and services of audiovisual service providers of the aggressor state has been updated with technical parameters of media services, which have been supplemented by the following websites:

⦁ Baskino - 33 websites: baskino.day, baskino.fm, baskino.se, vu.baksino.website, www.baskino.mom, ze.baskino-space.fun, baskino.ink, baskino.biz, nu53.baskino.one, baskinoo.com, baskino.film, baskino.club, baskino.so, baskino.ai, hdtv.baskino.is, film.baskino.is, baskino.is, baskinotv. com, baskinokz.me, baskinokz.com, baskinohd.net, baskino1.pro, ru6.baskino.one, ru6.baskino.link, ru2.baskino.one, ru16.baskino.one, ru12.baskino.one, nu13.baskino.one, n1.baskino.link, e.hd-baskino.com, c.hd-baskino.com, baskino.im, nu30.baskino.bond;

⦁ Filmix - 13 websites: filmix.fm, filmix.ws, filmix.pics, filmix.news, filmix.live, filmix.la, filmix.fun, filmix.pub, filmix.fan, filmix.me, filmix.biz, filmix.pro, filmix.watch;

⦁ HD REZKA - 40 websites: rezka.biz, rezka-ua.tv, hdrezka-me.net, hdrezka.club, hdrezka.buzz, hdrezka.loan, hdrezka.rest, hdrezka. center, hdrezka.city, hdrezka.fyi, hdrezka.today, hdrezka.win, hdrezka.tips, hdrezka.vip, hdrezka.solutions, omnirezka.tv, www.hdrezka.by, rezka.bid, rezka. ac, the-hdrezka.uk, hd-rezka.li, the-hdrezka.net, rezka.plus, rezka.gg, hdrezka-play.com, hd-rezka.mov, hd-rezka.tv, hd-rezka.su, hdrezka. news, hdrezka.in, hdrezka.info, rezka.re, rezka.it, hdrezka.it, hd-rezka.one, hd-rezka.pro, hdrezka.ing, hdzo-rezka.net, hdrezka7.com, hd-rezka.one.

As of today, 27 media services have been added to the list of services of the aggressor state.

The current list is available here.

Addendum

In 2023, the National Council added 16 more media services to the list of services of the aggressor state.