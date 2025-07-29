Barge collides with boat in Miami: two children dead, two in critical condition

In Miami, USA, a barge collided with a boat carrying five children and an adult. Two children died, and two more are in critical condition. The US Coast Guard has launched an investigation, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

"Two children died and two more are in critical condition after a barge collided with their boat and sank it at a sailing camp in Miami on Monday," authorities said.

All six people on the sailboat were pulled from the water by rescuers, and four children were taken to a nearby hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead upon arrival, said US Coast Guard spokesman Nicholas Strasburg.

"Two of the six rescued were in 'satisfactory condition,'" Strasburg added.

According to the Miami Yacht Club, all of them were in their last week of sailing camp for children aged 7 to 15.

"The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation," said Captain Frank Florio, who heads the Coast Guard sector in Miami.

Addition

According to the US Coast Guard, more than 550 deaths on recreational boats were recorded in the country last year. Only 43 of them were the result of vessel collisions.

