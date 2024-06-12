Ball lightning strikes a house in Kyiv region: fire starts

In the Kyiv region, a ball of lightning struck a house and caused a fire, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

At night, on June 12, a resident of Skvyra woke up to the sound of a thunderstorm. She saw a ball of lightning outside her window and heard an explosion a few seconds later. In the kitchen, the owner found a gas fire, which was leaking from a damaged gas pipe. The woman extinguished the fire on her own and turned off the gas valve.

Bad weather is coming: heavy rain with hail hit Kiev and the region

"...there were no casualties. The kitchen was partially damaged by fire. Emergency services were working at the scene," the statement said.

The police of Kyiv region urged citizens to be careful. If you see such natural phenomena, do not make sudden movements and stay away from metal objects and electrical appliances.