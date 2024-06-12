Ball lightning strikes a house in Kyiv region: fire starts

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 8972 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226604 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167702 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200405 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100808 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 42810 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52010 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100670 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74512 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226596 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214233 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74512 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100670 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158754 views
Ball lightning strikes a house in Kyiv region: fire starts

Ball lightning strikes a house in Kyiv region: fire starts

 • 16101 views

Ball lightning struck a house in the Kyiv region, causing a gas pipe to rupture and a fire, with no casualties.

In the Kyiv region, a ball of lightning struck a house and caused a fire, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

At night, on June 12, a resident of Skvyra woke up to the sound of a thunderstorm. She saw a ball of lightning outside her window and heard an explosion a few seconds later. In the kitchen, the owner found a gas fire, which was leaking from a damaged gas pipe. The woman extinguished the fire on her own and turned off the gas valve. 

"...there were no casualties. The kitchen was partially damaged by fire. Emergency services were working at the scene," the statement said.

The police of Kyiv region urged citizens to be careful. If you see such natural phenomena, do not make sudden movements and stay away from metal objects and electrical appliances.

