Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Bad weather is coming: heavy rain with hail hit Kiev and the region

Bad weather is coming: heavy rain with hail hit Kiev and the region

Kyiv

 • 69321 views

Heavy rain and hail covered the streets of Kiev and the Kiev region.

In the Kiev region, bad weather is raging-the capital and the region were covered by a downpour with hail, reports UNN

A powerful downpour is raging in particular in the suburbs of the capital. 

The network publishes the first videos of bad weather. 

In Kyiv, it started raining and hail fell in some areas. In particular, in the Vynohradar neighborhood.

People are encouraged to stock up on umbrellas. 


Earlier, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reportedthat in most regions of Ukraine today, short - term rains, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected, the air temperature at night will be from 12-17°C, during the day-up to 22-33°C of heat. 

