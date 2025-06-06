$41.470.01
"Backing up the subway": Kyiv's city electric train increases the number of trips after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional Kyiv City Express trains every half hour to help residents of the left bank get to the right bank. Residents can use the following stations: Rusanivka, Livoberezhna, Darnytsia, Bereznyaky.

"Backing up the subway": Kyiv's city electric train increases the number of trips after the Russian attack

In Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express commuter train services are being launched every half hour to help residents of the left bank get to the right bank, due to damage to the metro tracks as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, Ukrzaliznytsia and Kyiv City Express reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Kyiv City Express is backing up the metro! While our colleagues from the metro are working to restore the damaged line, Kyiv City Express is helping residents of the left bank get to the right bank without any difficulties," UZ said.

Residents of the Dniprovskyi district, where the metro line was damaged, as indicated, as noted by UZ, can use the city train stations: Rusanivka, Livoberezhna, Darnytsia, Berezniaky.

"We are launching additional Kyiv City Express services every half hour," Kyiv City Express said.

In addition to the scheduled trains, the following services are added:

  • 10 trains Sviatoshyn – Vokzalna – Darnytsia:
    • 10 trains Darnytsia – Pochaina – Sviatoshyn.

      As indicated, the trains will run according to a dispatch schedule, which is not specified in the schedules, giving way to long-distance passenger trains.

      "In general, you can count on a train every 30 minutes at each of the stations throughout the day on June 6," the statement said.

      Part of the Kyiv metro line is not working: the KMVA warned about changes in operating mode

      Meanwhile, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, the aftermath of the enemy attack on the tracks and networks of the metro on the night of June 6 is being eliminated. About 70 specialists from various services of the Kyiv Metro are involved in the work.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyKyiv
      Kyiv
