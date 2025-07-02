$41.820.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador over murder of citizens in Yekaterinburg

Kyiv • UNN

 593 views

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Evdokimov, expressing protest regarding the death of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. Baku demands an objective investigation and punishment of those responsible, denying accusations of interference in Russia's internal affairs.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador over murder of citizens in Yekaterinburg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan demanded from the Russian ambassador, Mikhail Evdokimov, that those responsible for the death of Azerbaijanis in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg be brought to justice. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that during a meeting with the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Araz Azimov, the Russian side expressed a protest "regarding unfriendly actions and steps that undermine relations between the two countries."

They also stated that they expect from the Russian side a comprehensive and objective investigation of the violations of law committed by Russian law enforcement agencies, as well as the punishment of those responsible for the incident in Yekaterinburg on June 27.

Russia's explanation of the incident contradicts clear signs of violence on the bodies of the deceased compatriots and the conclusion of experts. It is emphasized that manifestations of ethnic intolerance are observed in the Russian media in connection with the raids, and the use of expressions such as "ethnic criminal group" in relation to Azerbaijanis is unacceptable

- stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The department called unsubstantiated the claims "about Baku's interference in Russia's internal affairs," as well as the remarks of Russian officials regarding the detention of employees of the Russian agency "Sputnik Azerbaijan."

Addition

The Azerbaijani authorities publicly criticized Russia after the raid by Russian security forces in Yekaterinburg.

At that time, Russian security forces detained more than 50 natives of Azerbaijan in connection with an unsolved criminal case.

Azerbaijan noted that during the detention, two of its citizens "were brutally killed," several people "received serious injuries," and nine were arrested.

And on June 30, it became known that the Azerbaijani police conducted searches in the office of the Russian news agency "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" in Baku.

Igor Kartavykh, executive director of the Baku branch of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan," and Yevgeny Belousov, editor-in-chief, were detained.

Also, on June 1, in Voronezh, Russian special forces visited businessman Yusif Khalilov, and in Yekaterinburg, they detained the head of "Azerbaijan-Ural," Shahin Shikhlinsky, who had previously been interrogated after the raid. 

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Azerbaijan
Tesla
